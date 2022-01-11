Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

