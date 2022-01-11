Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,135 shares of company stock valued at $77,587,983. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

