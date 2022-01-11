Scotiabank Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.06.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$35.95 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$19.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

