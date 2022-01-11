Scotiabank Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$31.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

