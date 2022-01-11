Scotiabank Cuts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 851,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,131. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

