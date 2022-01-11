Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

