Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 25.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of SAIC opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.