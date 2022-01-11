Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,012.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.29.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $247.25 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.37.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.