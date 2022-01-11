SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $97,216,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $342.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.49 and its 200-day moving average is $348.09. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

