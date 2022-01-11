Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,201 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

