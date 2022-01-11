Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

SPHD opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94.

