Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27.

