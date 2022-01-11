SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €154.00 ($175.00) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP stock traded down €0.54 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €120.74 ($137.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

