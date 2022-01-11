salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $229.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,652. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

