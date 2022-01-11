S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ETR SANT opened at €14.12 ($16.05) on Monday. S&T has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.10 and a 200-day moving average of €19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $933.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

