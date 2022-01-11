RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.46

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.46 ($36.89) and traded as high as €34.71 ($39.44). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.48 ($39.18), with a volume of 2,322,636 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.46.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

