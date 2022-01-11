Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

ETSY stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.