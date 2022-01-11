Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 143,260 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.