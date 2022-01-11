Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 280,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,274,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 12.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $177.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.