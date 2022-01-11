Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,257 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR opened at $449.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.43 and its 200-day moving average is $481.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

