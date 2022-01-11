Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,688 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Qualys by 98,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

