Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

