Rubic One Day Volume Reaches $370,413.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Rubic has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $370,413.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rubic has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

