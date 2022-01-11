Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

