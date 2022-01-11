Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.