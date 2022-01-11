Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roku were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.39.

ROKU stock opened at $182.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.56 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average of $321.11.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

