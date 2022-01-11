Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 3.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.85% of Roku worth $771,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.56 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.