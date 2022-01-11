Rocket Companies (RKT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2022 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

1/6/2022 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

1/5/2022 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00.

1/3/2022 – Rocket Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RKT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

