Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,179,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,110,051.02.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Robert Wares purchased 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$19,712.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Wares purchased 17,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$6,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$74.68 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

