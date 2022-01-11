Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 85.00. The company had a trading volume of 225,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 111.56. Rivian has a 52 week low of 75.13 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.