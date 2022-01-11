Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Up 5.6%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 10,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,636,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Riskified alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.