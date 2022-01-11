RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0424 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $550,838.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005921 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.