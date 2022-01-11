Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 5,877 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Renasant worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

