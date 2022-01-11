Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $185.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

