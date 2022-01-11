Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $385.18 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

