Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

