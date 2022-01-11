Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 2,495 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

