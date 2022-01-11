Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

