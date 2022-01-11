Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $437.83 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

