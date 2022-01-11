Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,671,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

