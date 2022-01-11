Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

