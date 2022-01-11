Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $21.28 Million Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 5.34% of Century Casinos worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 314.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 40.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Century Casinos by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNTY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

