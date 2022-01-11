Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.7% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.