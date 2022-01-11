Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Fabrinet worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE FN opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

