Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 174,976 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $260,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

