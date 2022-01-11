Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 350,015 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,015 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RXT stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

