Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 350,015 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,015 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
RXT stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
