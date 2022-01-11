Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 297,663 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

