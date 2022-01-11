RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.40.

NYSE RH opened at $479.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.18. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

