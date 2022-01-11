Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.