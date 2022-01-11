REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Down 3.3%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.91. 3,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 286,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $911.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in REV Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REV Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

